Erling Haaland lookalike takes internet by storm

Haaland, 25, has been one of the biggest stars of the FIFA World Cup
Being the lookalike of a global football superstar comes with unexpected perks – from attracting attention wherever you go to opening up new commercial opportunities.
Russian model Anastasia Kostromina has become the latest internet sensation after fans spotted her uncanny resemblance to Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.
Earlier this month, the 24-year-old shared an Instagram video in which she not only highlighted the physical similarity but also recreated Haaland’s trademark facial expressions and mannerisms. The clip quickly went viral, racking up more than 6.4 million likes.
“At first, I did not even know what was happening, it felt like a dream,” Kostromina told AFP, admitting she “never expected” the video to gain such massive attention.
“But I’m happy about it anyway,” she added.
Haaland, 25, has been one of the biggest stars of the World Cup, both on and off the pitch. The Manchester City striker now boasts 68.8 million social media followers and enjoyed an outstanding tournament, scoring seven goals – including a brace against Brazil in the Round of 16 – as Norway reached the quarter-finals before suffering a 2-1 defeat to England.
Kostromina admitted she initially struggled to understand why people compared her to the towering Norwegian forward but has since learned to embrace the comparisons.
“At first, to be honest, I didn’t even understand how I could possibly resemble a male football player. But then I started to take it with a sense of humour and now I’m completely fine with it.”
She also revealed she was cheering for Norway throughout the World Cup and was disappointed by their exit.
“I was really rooting for them and was on the edge of my seat,” she said of Norway’s quarter-final defeat.
Russia has been largely excluded from international sporting events since the country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and did not participate in the World Cup.
Kostromina, who is represented by Moscow-based Motion Model Management, is now hoping her viral fame reaches Haaland himself.
“I hope he will see my video, maybe even laugh.”