How Erling Haaland became the World Cup’s happiest story— a winner without a trophy

The defeat to England sparked plenty of debate over missed passes, substitutions and what might have been. During the rather intense match between Norway and England, while enough and more has been said about Haaland not getting a pass and being subbed, fans also noticed his cheery sportsmanship with Jude Bellingham. It is not often that you see, a little gentle goofing around on the field, driving home a point that most fans, players forget: Football can be a beautiful, joyous sport. It brings the storm and the drama, but it can also bring forth the friendships hidden in deep rivalries.