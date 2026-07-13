Norway might have lost, but their friendship truly won the night and memes
Brotherhood does trump football, folks, believe it or not.
The scoreline said England 2-1 Norway. Well, fans (most of them at least, going by Twitter) had a different result: Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham’s friendship won the night.
While football analysts dissected tactics, missed chances and dramatic moments from the thrilling clash, fans were also just watching the two: Sharing laughs, teasing each other and proving that football rivalries do not have to come with personal grudges. Later, the two even hugged after the match's outcome.
At one point, as the pressure mounted and both teams battled for every ball, Haaland and Bellingham were caught smiling and joking with each other, right before a free kick.
One amused fan summed up the mood online: “We’re all dying here, and these two are just goofing off.”
Norway may have walked away disappointed after the defeat, but Haaland and Bellingham’s friendship quickly became one of the biggest talking points from the match.
Long before they became two of football’s biggest names, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland were simply two young players trying to make their mark at Borussia Dortmund.
Bellingham arrived in Germany in 2020 after leaving Birmingham City, joining Dortmund as one of Europe’s most exciting midfield prospects. Haaland was already turning heads by then, having made a name for himself as a ruthless young striker after his move from Red Bull Salzburg.
Despite Haaland being two years older, the pair quickly found a natural connection. Their personalities clicked just as much as their football did, both were fiercely competitive, confident in their abilities and constantly hungry to improve.
On the pitch, their qualities complemented each other perfectly. Bellingham’s energy, defensive work and creativity in midfield provided the perfect platform for Haaland’s explosive runs and clinical finishing. Together, they helped Dortmund compete on some of football’s biggest stages, including the Champions League.
Their Dortmund journey eventually came to an end, with Haaland moving to Manchester City in 2022 and Bellingham completing a blockbuster move to Real Madrid in 2023. While their careers headed in different directions, the friendship they built in Germany remained firmly intact.
Before Bellingham’s move to Madrid, Manchester City was among the clubs interested in signing the midfielder and Haaland was reportedly doing his part to convince his former teammate to join him in England.
Bellingham later joked about his friend’s efforts.
“I know how much he tried to convince me to join Manchester City back then,” he said.
The move never happened, with Bellingham instead choosing Real Madrid, where he quickly became one of the club’s most influential players.
Viral collection of moments have showed Haaland rushing over when Bellingham appeared to be pushed by an opponent, with fans joking that the Norwegian striker had instantly switched into protective friend.
Their playful exchanges have continued to charm supporters, especially as football’s online spaces often become dominated by arguments and negativity.
The pair’s public friendship has also become part of a wider shift in how modern footballers connect with fans. PR expert Mark Borkowski told the BBC that younger players have developed a different relationship with supporters compared with previous generations.
“If you go back to the days of the 90s or 00s a lot of brands fell out with footballers because they were so badly behaved,” he said.
“If you look at this generation of footballers they are a different breed and I think it is a lot to do with social media.”
He also praised Bellingham’s maturity, describing him as someone who “conducts himself like a man twice his age”, while noting Haaland’s grounded personality and upbringing.
Nevertheless, speaking after the World Cup 2026 match, Bellingham explained that their playful interactions are simply part of their long-standing bond.
“That’s just our thing. During our time at Dortmund, we were always kicking each other after someone scored or even in training. It was never anything serious—it was just our way of saying hello.”
Recalling the tunnel moment before the match, he added:
“So when I saw him in the tunnel today, I used our little formula again. People probably thought it was strange, but for us it’s completely normal. He knew exactly what I was doing and just laughed.”
Although they now play for different clubs and represent different countries, Bellingham said they still enjoy their reunions.
“Now I’m at Real Madrid and he’s at Manchester City, we don’t get to see each other as often, so whenever we meet, we always have a laugh.”
The final battle
In the end, Norway’s historic World Cup journey came to a painful stop, but not before delivering a quarter-final worthy of the occasion. England survived a tense battle to win 2-1, with Bellingham once again proving why he has become one of the tournament’s defining figures. His decisive strike in extra time was a moment of pure instinct, as read chaos around him, reacting fastest, and sending England into the semi-finals.
For Haaland, it was a different kind of night. The Norwegian captain, who had carried his country through memorable moments earlier in the tournament, found himself battling not just England’s defence but also exhaustion in the Miami heat. With extra time still offering Norway a chance to fight back, manager Ståle Solbakken made the difficult call, as quoted by Time, to take his star striker off, admitting Haaland had given everything but had simply run out of energy.
Yet Haaland’s tournament cannot be defined by one quiet performance. Norway’s return to the World Cup after 28 years was already a landmark achievement, and the striker repeatedly spoke about how much this journey meant for his country. Their victory over Brazil had announced Norway’s arrival on the biggest stage; their defeat to England marked the end of a campaign that changed expectations around Norwegian football.