Norwegian striker heaps praise on former club-mate whose goals knocked his team out
Erling Haaland's day against England ended earlier than expected. About 15 minutes later, Norway's run in the World Cup ended as well.
The Vikings' biggest star was visibly off-colour on Saturday.
Haaland was probably feeling the heat more than others in sweltering conditions in South Florida and England's plan – forged in part by his Manchester City teammates and others who have played with and against him at the club level – was clear: Do not let Haaland get the ball.
And they did not. Haaland had two shot attempts in the game, one on goal, and was virtually silenced after the first half. There was a 2-on-1 chance late in the first half where a pass didn't go his way; if it had, that may have been his best scoring opportunity.
After the final whistle, the towering and affable Norwegian saluted Norway's fans after the team's best World Cup run ever. He also saluted his mate Jude Bellingham whose two goals put paid to his side’s hopes.
Bellingham and Haaland spent two seasons together as teammates at Borussia Dortmund and remain close
friends.
The Norwegian said England were lucky to have the Real Madrid midfielder. "We had so much fun together and I'm not surprised that he scores two goals today and performs the way he does," said Haaland.
"I think he's one of the best in the world and he's a midfielder. He still scores goals, he still manages to dribble every single player on the field.
"It's just praise for Jude, I think he's unbelievable. England is lucky because everybody would want a Jude in the team."
Haaland had scored seven times in his four games to carry Norway to the quarter-finals in their first World Cup for 28 years. In the end he was left running on fumes.
"It's kind of difficult to take in this kind of a show or rollercoaster that we've been in now for the last six weeks," said the 25-year-old.
"I think this changes Norway, I think it changes me. I've said it many times, we're building on something in Norway.
"It's about maintaining this because again we've shown that it's possible to be one of the biggest football nations in the world."