FIFA's top four ranked nations reach World Cup semi-finals

We’ve got two blockbuster World Cup semi-finals on our hands
Dubai: The FIFA World Cup 2026 has already delivered unforgettable moments, but just when it seemed the tournament couldn't get any better, football fans around the world are set to witness the four highest-ranked nations on the planet battle it out for a place in the final.
France, who recently replaced Argentina at the top of the FIFA World Rankings, will face third-ranked Spain, while second-ranked Argentina meet fourth-ranked England in a pair of mouth-watering semi-finals.
Tuesday 14 July – 11pm kick-off (UAE Time)
The first semi-final sees 2018 World Cup winners France take on reigning European champions Spain at Dallas Stadium.
France entered the tournament as one of the pre-tournament favourites, boasting a squad packed with world-class talent, and they have only strengthened that reputation with each passing round.
Didier Deschamps' side cruised through the group stage, scoring 10 goals across their three matches before comfortably dispatching Sweden in the Round of 32. They were made to work much harder in the last 16 as Paraguay's disciplined defensive display frustrated them for long periods, but France's quality eventually shone through as they edged a 1-0 victory.
Their toughest assignment came in the quarter-finals against an in-form Morocco side, yet Les Bleus produced one of their most complete performances of the tournament, securing a convincing 2-0 win to book their place in the semi-finals.
While France possess one of the most fearsome attacks in world football, Spain arrive in the semi-finals with the tournament's best defensive record, setting the stage for a fascinating battle of contrasting strengths.
The reigning European champions have conceded just once throughout the competition, with that lone goal coming in their 2-1 quarter-final victory over Belgium.
Spain endured a slow start, being held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde in their opening group match, but quickly found their rhythm to top the group before producing arguably their finest display in a dominant win over Austria.
They then edged past Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last 16 to continue their march towards the final four. Their quarter-final against Belgium, however, proved far more difficult than expected, with Spain relying on a costly goalkeeping error to secure victory.
If they are to overcome a star-studded France side, Luis de la Fuente's men will likely need to raise their level, especially with Les Bleus eager to gain revenge after their defeat to Spain in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final.
All eyes will once again be on Kylian Mbappé, who has lit up yet another FIFA World Cup with a series of devastating performances.
The France captain has built a reputation for delivering on the biggest stage, and with a place in the final at stake, few would bet against him making the difference once again. Mbappé heads into the semi-final locked in a thrilling Golden Boot race with Lionel Messi, with both superstars sitting on eight goals.
His blistering pace, clinical finishing and ability to produce moments of magic in the biggest matches make him France's greatest attacking threat, and if Spain are to preserve their outstanding defensive record, containing the 27-year-old will be their biggest challenge yet.
Tuesday 14 July – 11pm kick-off (UAE Time
The second semi-final takes place at Atlanta Stadium, where Argentina and England will renew one of football's greatest rivalries, with a history defined by iconic World Cup clashes, unforgettable moments and decades of fierce competition.
Reigning world champions Argentina are back in the World Cup semi-finals, but their route to the last four has been anything but straightforward.
Lionel Scaloni's side cruised through the group stage, winning all three of their matches with the quality and composure expected of the defending champions. From there, however, they have produced some of the tournament's most unforgettable encounters.
Their Round of 32 clash with rank outsiders Cape Verde proved to be an all-time World Cup classic, with Argentina taken to extra time after being held at 2-2 before an own goal spared them a shock exit.
If that wasn't dramatic enough, they then staged one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup history against Egypt, overturning a 2-0 deficit with just over 10 minutes remaining to claim a remarkable 3-2 victory in what many have labelled the match of the tournament.
The drama continued in the quarter-finals as Switzerland pushed them into extra time, but Argentina once again found another gear, scoring twice to seal a 3-1 victory and book their place in the final four after a run that has captivated football fans across the globe.
England's path to the semi-finals has also come with its flaws, but Thomas Tuchel's side have repeatedly shown incredible mentality when it has mattered most.
The Three Lions topped their group despite failing to hit top gear before being handed a Round of 32 clash against DR Congo. England were far from their best and had to come from behind to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory.
Their standout display of the tournament came in the last 16, where they silenced a partisan crowd at the Azteca Stadium with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico. Reduced to 10 men for much of the second half, England dug deep to protect their slender lead in a performance that showcased both their quality and determination.
Another stern test awaited in the quarter-finals against Norway, with the Miami heat adding to the challenge. After falling behind, the Three Lions once again demonstrated their fighting spirit, coming from a goal down to claim a 2-1 extra-time victory and put themselves in the final four.
While Lionel Messi will inevitably dominate much of the pre-match attention, our player to watch is Jude Bellingham.
The Real Madrid star has developed a habit of delivering when England need him most, and his influence has been pivotal in the Three Lions' run to the semi-finals.
Bellingham heads into the clash with six goals to his name, level with Harry Kane as England's joint-leading scorer, having inspired his side with a brace in the dramatic last-16 victory over Mexico before repeating the feat in the quarter-final comeback against Norway.
Whether it's his driving runs from midfield, composure in front of goal or ability to rise to the occasion, Bellingham has repeatedly shown he thrives under pressure. Against the reigning world champions, England will once again look to their midfield talisman and ask the same question: can he be their savour one more time?