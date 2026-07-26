Donnarumma marries his longtime partner Alessia Elefante in a lavish ceremony in Fasano
Remember the viral Viking Row celebration that became synonymous with Norway’s remarkable journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Erling Haaland was at the heart of it, regularly leading the celebrations after Norway’s matches.
This time, however, the Norwegian superstar recreated it as he stole the spotlight at Gianluigi Donnarumma’s wedding in Italy, leading guests in a spirited rendition of Norway’s famous Viking Row.
Donnarumma married his longtime partner Alessia Elefante in a lavish ceremony in Fasano, with a star-studded guest list that included Pep Guardiola, Paolo Maldini, Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Barella.
The couple first met in 2016 in Castellammare di Stabia, their hometown near Naples. Elefante, an interior designer, and Donnarumma welcomed their son, Leo, in 2024. Last May, the goalkeeper announced their engagement with a witty social media post that read, “long-term contract signed.”
But it was Haaland who became the centre of attention during the evening reception.
The 26-year-old striker climbed onto the stage, picked up a drum and began setting a steady rhythm. Within moments, formally dressed guests in suits and tuxedos were sitting on the floor, leaning back and forth in unison as they recreated the famous rowing motion of Norway’s Viking Row.
The celebration had become one of the defining images of Norway’s 2026 World Cup campaign, transforming from a traditional Norwegian supporters’ ritual into a global phenomenon.
It first took centre stage during the group stage, with Norwegian fans bringing the rhythmic celebration to stadiums across the United States. After victories, Norway’s players would often join in, creating unforgettable scenes as the Viking Row became almost inseparable from the team’s remarkable World Cup run.