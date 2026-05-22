GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Haaland and Odegaard lead Norway's World Cup hopes after 28-year absence

Star duo front Norway’s return to World Cup after nearly three decades away

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Manchester City striker Haaland (left) and Arsenal midfielder Odegaard are among the starriest names in a 26-man squad that has reached the global tournament for the first time since 1998.
Manchester City striker Haaland (left) and Arsenal midfielder Odegaard are among the starriest names in a 26-man squad that has reached the global tournament for the first time since 1998.
Reddit | @r/Norway

Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard headline Norway's World Cup squad, which was announced in a video by the country's King Harald V on Thursday.

Manchester City striker Haaland and Arsenal midfielder Odegaard, who will captain, are among the starriest names in a 26-man squad that has reached the global tournament for the first time since 1998.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Other prominent names include RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa, Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth, Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson, Crystal Palace's Jorgen Strand Larsen and Fulham's Oscar Bobb.

Norway are in Group I along with France, Senegal and Iraq. It has been billed as one of the World Cup's toughest groups.

But Norway reached the tournament in style, winning all eight of their qualifying matches in a group that included four-time World Cup winners Italy.

"We believe that we have a strong squad. This is a squad that has achieved great results over a long period of time," said manager Stale Solbakken.

In his pre-recorded message on social media, King Harald said the country has "waited a long time" to return to the World Cup.

"The hope has lived on -- on gravel, on grass and artificial turf... Across long distances, ferries and mountain passes," he said, as the video showed remote, wild landscapes in a country that stretches far north of the Arctic Circle.

Goalkeeper Sander Tangvik is the only uncapped player in the squad, having made the list in part because rival Nikita Haikin's attempt to switch his sporting nationality from Russian to Norwegian was rejected by governing body FIFA due to residency requirements.

Norway will play warm-up friendly matches against Sweden and Morocco early next month, before their opening World Cup clash against Iraq on June 16.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland (Sevilla FC/ESP), Sander Tangvik (Hamburger SV/GER), Egil Selvik (Watford FC/ENG).

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Kopp Ajer (Brentford FC/ENG), Leo Skiri Ostigard (Genoa CFC/ITA), David Moller Wolfe (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/ENG), Fredrik Andre Bjorkan (FK Bodo-Glimt/NOR), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino FC/ITA), Torbjorn Lysaker Heggem (Bologna FC 1909 SPA/ITA), Sondre Klingen Langas (Derby County/ENG), Henrik Saelebakke Falchener (Viking Football Club/NOR), Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Midfielders: Morten Thorsby (Cremonese SPA/ITA), Patrick Berg (FK Bodo-Glimt/NOR), Sander Berge (Fulham FC/ENG), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal F.C./ENG), Fredrik Aursnes (SL Benfica/POR), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo/ITA), Thelonious Aasgaard (Rangers FC/SCO), Antonio Eromonsele Nordby Nusa (RB Leipzig/GER), Andreas Raedergard Schjelderup (SL Benfica/POR), Oscar Bobb (Fulham FC/ENG), Jens Petter Hauge (FK Bodo-Glimt/NOR)

Forwards: Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Erling Braut Haaland (Manchester City FC/ENG), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace/ENG)

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Neymar’s aura and the exclusion of Joao Pedro from Brazil’s World Cup squad have become major talking points ahead of the tournament

Neymar back, Joao Pedro snub sparks Brazil debate

2m read
A fan poses with a poster of Brazilian soccer player Neymar, reading in Portuguese "Go Neymar, our hope for a sixth World Cup title" before Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad is announced, in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, May 18, 2026.

Neymar back in Brazil squad for fourth World Cup

2m read
L-R - Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Syed Basar Shueb, HE Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, HE Mohamed Ghannam Alrumaithi, Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi.jpg

UAE lines up $10 billion chemicals manufacturing push

2m read
Ronaldo is in the gym as his return approaches

Ronaldo hits gym after missing out on Portugal squad

2m read