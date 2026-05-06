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UAE lines up $10 billion chemicals push to cut import dependence

TA’ZIZ and Alpha Dhabi plan 14 chemicals to support UAE manufacturing supply chains

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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L-R - Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Syed Basar Shueb, HE Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, HE Mohamed Ghannam Alrumaithi, Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi.jpg
L-R - Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Syed Basar Shueb, HE Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, HE Mohamed Ghannam Alrumaithi, Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi.jpg

Dubai: TA’ZIZ and Alpha Dhabi Holding have signed a strategic collaboration agreement for about $10 billion in planned chemicals investment in Abu Dhabi, in a move aimed at expanding local manufacturing and reducing reliance on imported industrial materials.

The agreement targets new industrial chemicals production within the TA’ZIZ ecosystem in Al Ruwais Industrial City, in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi. The collaboration is being advanced through a joint feasibility and market study, with final investment decisions and regulatory approvals still required.

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The agreement was announced at the Make it in the Emirates platform on Wednesday, placing one of Abu Dhabi’s largest planned chemicals investments within the UAE’s broader industrial strategy.

Up to 14 chemicals planned

The partnership could produce up to 14 new chemicals and add around 2.2 million tonnes per annum of extra capacity to the TA’ZIZ industrial chemicals ecosystem.

The proposed products include styrene and polystyrenes, acrylic acid and derivatives, polyols, MDI, epoxy resins and linear alpha-olefins. These materials are used across construction, automotive, packaging, consumer goods, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.

The planned production is anchored in domestic demand, with the companies saying the chemicals could substitute key products currently imported into the UAE. That gives the agreement strategic weight at a time when countries are placing greater focus on local supply chains, industrial resilience and advanced manufacturing capacity.

“This strategic collaboration with Alpha Dhabi offers significant potential to expand TA’ZIZ’s mission to drive industrial growth, enable import substitution and create new economic opportunities in the UAE," said Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ. "We look forward to working with our partners to swiftly progress the joint study and unlock the industrial and economic potential from the new chemical products.”

The chemicals would be integrated within the TA’ZIZ and wider ADNOC ecosystems, using existing synergies in feedstock sourcing, utilities, infrastructure and facilities integration. That model is intended to improve capital efficiency and competitiveness while giving local manufacturers access to inputs that are critical to several downstream industries.

“Our partnership with TA’ZIZ reflects Alpha Dhabi’s commitment to investing in strategic, future-focused industrial platforms that support the UAE’s economic transformation," said Engineer Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Dhabi Holding. "The proposed chemicals derivatives will strengthen domestic manufacturing, unlock export opportunities and create sustainable long-term value.”

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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