The planned production is anchored in domestic demand, with the companies saying the chemicals could substitute key products currently imported into the UAE. That gives the agreement strategic weight at a time when countries are placing greater focus on local supply chains, industrial resilience and advanced manufacturing capacity.

The chemicals would be integrated within the TA’ZIZ and wider ADNOC ecosystems, using existing synergies in feedstock sourcing, utilities, infrastructure and facilities integration. That model is intended to improve capital efficiency and competitiveness while giving local manufacturers access to inputs that are critical to several downstream industries.

“This strategic collaboration with Alpha Dhabi offers significant potential to expand TA’ZIZ’s mission to drive industrial growth, enable import substitution and create new economic opportunities in the UAE," said Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ. "We look forward to working with our partners to swiftly progress the joint study and unlock the industrial and economic potential from the new chemical products.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.