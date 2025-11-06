TA’ZIZ signs long-term chemical supply deal with India’s Sanmar

Under the deal, TA’ZIZ will supply more than 350,000 tonnes per year of ethylene dichloride (EDC) and vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) to Sanmar for up to ten years. The products will be produced at the TA’ZIZ Chemicals Industrial Zone in Al Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, and exported to Sanmar’s PVC facilities in Port Said, Egypt, and Cuddalore, India. This marks the first time these chemicals will be produced and exported from the UAE.