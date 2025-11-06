TA’ZIZ signs long-term chemical supply deal with India’s Sanmar

Agreements, announced during ADIPEC 2025, mark a milestone for the UAE
Dubai: TA’ZIZ has signed two long-term product sale agreement term sheets with India’s Sanmar Group, a major producer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and specialty chemicals. The agreements, announced during ADIPEC 2025, mark a milestone for the UAE’s expanding petrochemical industry and strengthen industrial ties with India.
Under the deal, TA’ZIZ will supply more than 350,000 tonnes per year of ethylene dichloride (EDC) and vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) to Sanmar for up to ten years. The products will be produced at the TA’ZIZ Chemicals Industrial Zone in Al Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, and exported to Sanmar’s PVC facilities in Port Said, Egypt, and Cuddalore, India. This marks the first time these chemicals will be produced and exported from the UAE.
The signing took place in the presence of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and Ambassador Navdeep Suri, Chairman of TCI Sanmar Chemicals and board member of The Sanmar Group.
Mashal Al-Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, said the agreements demonstrate TA’ZIZ’s commitment to becoming a reliable global supplier of high-quality petrochemicals while supporting the UAE’s industrial diversification and export ambitions. He said the partnership builds on the UAE and India’s strong economic relationship and opens new opportunities for industrial collaboration.
Vijay Sankar, Chairman of The Sanmar Group, said the deal reflects both companies’ shared commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and long-term growth.
The TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone is expected to produce 4.7 million tonnes per year of chemicals once construction is completed in 2028. The zone’s PVC production complex—the largest in the development—will have a capacity of 1.9 million tonnes per year across caustic soda, EDC, PVC, and VCM. Additional facilities include a 1 million tonne per year ammonia plant and a 1.8 million tonne per year methanol plant.
The agreement supports the UAE’s Operation 300Bn industrial strategy, which aims to expand domestic manufacturing and strengthen the country’s position as a global energy and chemicals supplier. Through this deal, TA’ZIZ reinforces its role as a key driver of the UAE’s non-oil industrial growth and a trusted partner to international markets.
