UAE’s first chemicals port to launch at Ruwais by 2026

Under the deal, ADNOC L&S will build, own, and operate the port, while TA’ZIZ will utilise it to export chemicals and derivatives efficiently. The facility is valued at over $300 million and is expected to be completed by Q4 2026. In its first 27 years of operation, the port is projected to generate more than $1.3 billion in revenue for ADNOC L&S, providing the company with long-term earnings visibility.