Badami Holding Group companies earn top honours at Automechanika Dubai 2025

Reinforces Group’s leadership in automotive distribution and service excellence
Companies under Badami Holding Group have achieved significant recognition at Automechanika Dubai 2025, with two of its operating businesses receiving prestigious awards at the Automechanika Dubai Awards 2025, reinforcing the Group’s leadership across both automotive distribution and service excellence.
AMAP Group, the automotive aftermarket distribution arm of Badami Holding Group, was awarded Distributor of the Year, recognising its strong regional and international performance, robust supply chain capabilities, and long-standing partnerships within the automotive aftermarket ecosystem.
In parallel, Dial-A-Battery, Badami Holding Group’s on-demand mobile automotive service brand, was honoured as Mobile Services Provider of the Year, highlighting its customer-centric service model, operational efficiency, and continued innovation in delivering fast, reliable roadside and on-site battery solutions.
Together, these awards reflect Badami Holding Group’s diversified strengths across the automotive value chain - from large-scale distribution to agile, technology-driven service delivery — and underscore its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of the regional aftermarket.
At this year’s exhibition, A-MAP Group reinforced its market presence with two dedicated booths, each designed to showcase the breadth of its capabilities. One booth focused on the Group’s expanding portfolio of automotive batteries and lubricants, while the second highlighted its comprehensive range of high-quality, genuine, and aftermarket parts. Together, the stands attracted strong engagement from distributors, retailers, fleet operators, and industry stakeholders, positioning A-MAP as a key player in the regional automotive aftermarket.
Commenting on the achievement, Asad Badami, Managing Director, said:
“These awards are a proud moment for everyone across our businesses. Recognition for both AMAP Group and Dial-A-Battery reflects the commitment, professionalism, and customer focus of our teams. As a Group, we remain focused on building reliable, scalable, and future-ready automotive solutions while continuing to raise standards across distribution and service.”
