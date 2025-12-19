Badami Holding Group companies earn top honours at Automechanika Dubai 2025

At this year’s exhibition, A-MAP Group reinforced its market presence with two dedicated booths, each designed to showcase the breadth of its capabilities. One booth focused on the Group’s expanding portfolio of automotive batteries and lubricants, while the second highlighted its comprehensive range of high-quality, genuine, and aftermarket parts. Together, the stands attracted strong engagement from distributors, retailers, fleet operators, and industry stakeholders, positioning A-MAP as a key player in the regional automotive aftermarket.