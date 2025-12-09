Mansoor bin Mohammed opens Automechanika Dubai 2025, the region’s largest auto aftermarket event

He toured pavilions of Golden Extreme, Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT), and T.C.N. Sheikh Mansoor also toured the German pavilion where he stopped by stands of ZF Services for smart driving systems. He also visited the stand of Brembo, Central Motors, New East, and Dynatrade. Sheikh Mansoor also toured the stands of Al Shamali Group, Euro Diesel, Türkiye Klinic Global, and Anand Exports.