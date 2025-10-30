DP World, Cars24 to build Dh55 million auto hub in Dubai

New 220,000 sqft facility at National Industries Park to handle over 100,000 cars a year
Dubai: Dubai’s National Industries Park (NIP) will soon host one of the region’s largest automotive refurbishment centres under a AED 55 million ($15 million) partnership between DP World and Cars24.
The 220,000 sq. ft. solar-powered facility will create over 200 jobs, process more than 100,000 vehicles annually, and directly connect to DP World’s global ports, logistics corridors, and free zones. Construction starts November 2025, with operations set to begin by August 2026.
The centre will cater to growing demand from electric vehicle manufacturers and Chinese OEMs, offering multi-brand refurbishment, pre-delivery inspections, after-sales services, and export-ready preparation.
Each vehicle will pass through 140+ inspection points, Dubai RTA certification, and the MoIAT 5-Star quality rating, ensuring safety and performance standards.
By extending the lifespan of vehicles—especially EVs—the hub will help reduce emissions tied to new car production.
Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks & Zones at DP World GCC, said the project would “anchor Dubai’s position as the region’s automotive hub.”
He noted that the Middle East and Africa used car market topped $100 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow 4.9% annually through 2030. “By connecting global manufacturers and regional distributors, DP World is creating a platform that strengthens supply chains and drives new opportunities for the industry,” he said.
Cars24, founded in 2015 and valued at over $3 billion, operates one of the world’s largest online platforms for buying and selling used cars.
Abhinav Gupta, CEO of Cars24 Arabia, said the new Dubai centre will “set a benchmark for speed, reliability, and sustainability” while giving the company a regional base with direct access to GCC and international markets.
The project adds to DP World’s expanding automotive cluster across NIP and Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), which already hosts major global manufacturers and EV innovators.
It also supports Dubai’s wider automotive hub strategy, including the world’s largest car market announced by DP World and Dubai Municipality in 2024.
Together, these developments reinforce Dubai’s position as the gateway for automotive trade in the Middle East and Africa.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox