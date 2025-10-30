DP World, Cars24 to build Dh55 million auto hub in Dubai

The 220,000 sq. ft. solar-powered facility will create over 200 jobs, process more than 100,000 vehicles annually, and directly connect to DP World’s global ports, logistics corridors, and free zones. Construction starts November 2025, with operations set to begin by August 2026.

Abhinav Gupta, CEO of Cars24 Arabia, said the new Dubai centre will “set a benchmark for speed, reliability, and sustainability” while giving the company a regional base with direct access to GCC and international markets.

Cars24, founded in 2015 and valued at over $3 billion, operates one of the world’s largest online platforms for buying and selling used cars.

He noted that the Middle East and Africa used car market topped $100 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow 4.9% annually through 2030. “By connecting global manufacturers and regional distributors, DP World is creating a platform that strengthens supply chains and drives new opportunities for the industry,” he said.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.