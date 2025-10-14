GOLD/FOREX
DP World expands electric fleet at Jebel Ali Port, cuts emissions by over 10%

eITV fleet at Jebel Ali Port up tenfold, growing from 14 to 146 vehicles within a year

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
An aerial view of the Jebel Ali Port DP world (JAFZA).
An aerial view of the Jebel Ali Port DP world (JAFZA).
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: DP World has expanded its electric internal terminal vehicle (eITV) fleet at Jebel Ali Port tenfold, growing from 14 to 146 vehicles within a year — one of the largest electric port fleets in the Middle East.

The move is expected to reduce diesel use and greenhouse gas emissions by more than 10%, equivalent to removing 2,255 cars from Dubai’s roads annually.

The upgraded fleet includes 35 diesel units converted to electric by DP World’s in-house teams and over 100 new eITVs from global manufacturers. The rollout is backed by a network of rapid-charging stations, marking one of the region’s most significant steps toward electrifying port logistics.

DP World also deployed 11 electric empty container handlers to improve yard operations.

“Electrifying our port operations supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC. “By scaling our electric fleet, we’re building more sustainable and resilient supply chains.”

With shipping and port operations responsible for about 3% of global transport emissions, DP World’s expansion underscores Dubai’s growing role in advancing green port infrastructure and low-carbon trade across the region.

