The upgraded fleet includes 35 diesel units converted to electric by DP World’s in-house teams and over 100 new eITVs from global manufacturers. The rollout is backed by a network of rapid-charging stations, marking one of the region’s most significant steps toward electrifying port logistics.

The move is expected to reduce diesel use and greenhouse gas emissions by more than 10%, equivalent to removing 2,255 cars from Dubai’s roads annually.

Dubai: DP World has expanded its electric internal terminal vehicle (eITV) fleet at Jebel Ali Port tenfold, growing from 14 to 146 vehicles within a year — one of the largest electric port fleets in the Middle East.

