London court rules Djibouti acted illegally in seizing DP World terminal

Separately, DP World holds binding arbitration awards valued at $685 million against the Djiboutian government—amounts that remain unpaid. The LCIA reaffirmed that DP World’s 50-year concession agreement for the Doraleh terminal, signed in 2006, remains valid and enforceable.

The ruling marks the end of arbitration between DP World and Djibouti’s state-owned Port de Djibouti SA (PDSA), but does not conclude DP World’s broader legal battle. The tribunal dismissed claims for damages against PDSA, determining that the harm was caused directly by the Government of Djibouti.

Dubai: The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) has confirmed that the Government of Djibouti acted unlawfully in seizing the Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) from DP World in 2018.

“Djibouti’s claims are at odds with reality, proven time and again in independent international tribunals. The government’s actions harm investor confidence and the country’s reputation,” a DP World spokesperson said.

DP World says it will continue pursuing all legal avenues to enforce its rights and recover the funds it is owed.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

