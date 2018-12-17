Dubai: DP World, the Dubai-based ports operator, says it welcomes the statement made by US National Security Adviser John Bolton criticising the government of Djibouti’s autocratic actions earlier this year in illegally expropriating the Doraleh Container Terminal.
The comments were made in a speech by Bolton at the Heritage Foundation on December 13, where he presented the US administration’s new strategic policy on Africa.
DP World says the government of Djibouti continues to flout international business laws, disregarding multiple international court rulings in DP World’s favour that declared the expropriation illegal.
“We are grateful for the support of President Trump and the US administration and will continue to use all available resources to bring about a resolution to this needless dispute,” a DP World spokesperson said.