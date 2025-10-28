GOLD/FOREX
Jafza, DIFC partner to create dual-zone framework for investors and businesses

New model links trade, finance, and industry to boost Dubai’s global investment appeal.

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)
Dubai: Two of Dubai’s biggest economic powerhouses — Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (Jafza) and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) — have signed an agreement to develop a framework enabling dual-zone operations for companies looking to expand across trade, industry, and finance in the emirate.

The new model will allow investors to operate seamlessly between Dubai’s industrial and logistics hub in Jafza and its financial and legal centre in DIFC, simplifying how global firms manage trade, manufacturing, financing, and corporate structuring under one jurisdictional umbrella.

Under the framework, businesses can use DIFC for setting up holding companies, family offices, or foundations to manage investments, governance, and succession planning. Meanwhile, Jafza offers access to manufacturing, storage, and distribution infrastructure, duty exemptions, and multimodal connectivity through Jebel Ali Port. Together, the zones give companies end-to-end support — from financing and capital structuring to production and logistics.

D33 Agenda

The initiative directly supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which targets doubling the size of Dubai’s economy and strengthening its position as a leading global hub for trade, finance, and innovation.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said the framework aligns with Dubai’s goal of linking finance and industry to drive growth.

“By joining forces with Jafza, we are enabling companies to anchor their strategic and financial functions in Dubai while integrating production, logistics, and distribution. This paves the way for innovation, expansion, and long-term growth across Dubai’s ecosystem,” he said.

What this entails

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said the collaboration represents a new stage in connecting trade and capital.

“A company can establish an entity in Jafza to handle production or regional distribution, while using a DIFC vehicle to manage financing or hold overseas assets, achieving greater cost efficiency and control,” he said.

As part of the agreement, Jafza and DIFC will jointly launch investor engagement initiatives — including roadshows, webinars, and case studies — to promote the dual-zone model and support businesses seeking to base both trade and finance operations in Dubai.

The partnership reflects Dubai’s ongoing push to create integrated economic ecosystems, giving global companies a single gateway for operations that combine capital management, industrial activity, and market access under one strategic platform.

Justin Varghese
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today's economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
