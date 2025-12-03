Dubai hosts landmark World Neurosurgery Congress, cementing UAE’s role as global medical innovation hub

A major win that strengthens Dubai’s competitiveness in hosting leading scientific forums
Dubai: In a landmark moment for the region’s healthcare economy, the United Arab Emirates is currently hosting the 19th World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies Congress, a move that positions Dubai as a rising global hub for high-impact medical innovation and scientific investment.
Held from November 30 to December 5, 2025, the congress is drawing more than 2,500 international delegates, making it one of the largest and most influential medical gatherings ever hosted in the UAE.
The event marks a strategic win for the country, reinforcing Dubai’s competitiveness in attracting top-tier scientific conferences that generate significant economic value, strengthen global partnerships, and drive innovation-led growth within the healthcare sector.
For the UAE, hosting the region’s first World Neurosurgery Congress signals a shift from being a fast-growing medical destination to becoming an influential contributor shaping the future of global healthcare standards.
Industry leaders say the congress is enabling critical global-to-regional knowledge transfer, boosting the UAE’s position in the multi-billion-dollar medical technology and specialized care market. Delegates are engaging in high-level exchanges on emerging neurosurgical techniques, new research pathways, and next-generation healthcare technologies—conversations that carry direct implications for investment, talent development, and clinical advancement across the region.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Olama, President of the Congress, Consultant Neurosurgeon, and President and Founder of the Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons, states that Dubai’s selection by WFNS reflects a clear vote of confidence in the UAE’s rapidly maturing healthcare ecosystem.
He notes that the event underscores the country’s capability to host complex, globally significant scientific events and its commitment to building a world-class platform for medical research and innovation.
Throughout the ongoing congress, international experts are leading advanced training programs, hands-on workshops, and technical sessions, strengthening the skill base of medical professionals across the region.
Delegates are also exploring cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, robotic-assisted surgery, minimally invasive systems, and genomic medicine. These technologies represent significant growth sectors and are expected to reshape healthcare delivery and investment priorities globally.
With thousands of specialists convening in Dubai and major global institutions participating, the UAE is leveraging WFNS 2025 not only as a scientific gathering but as a strategic platform to signal its growing role in the global health economy.
As discussions continue, the congress is already being viewed as a pivotal moment in solidifying the UAE’s long-term ambition to become a leading centre for medical excellence, research, and innovation-driven healthcare growth.
