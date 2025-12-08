Neil Mandt to unveil the AI frontier in real estate at World Realty Congress

Jatin Deepchandani, CEO of Eventyst Global, Plan3Media & Crestus Media, described the 2025 edition as an evolution of the global dialogue that began with previous Congresses. “The World Realty Congress has always been a platform where real conversations lead to real outcomes,” he said. “This year, as the lines between physical and digital real estate continue to blur, what matters most is how the entire ecosystem moves forward together - developers, brokers, community leaders, proptech innovators, and management professionals.”