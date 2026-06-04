Man City consider legal action over Real Madrid Haaland claim

A Real Madrid presidential candidate has caused a lot of upset in Manchester
Dubai: The Real Madrid presidential election is often a major talking point in football, drawing global attention due to its influence on the club’s direction and the wider transfer market.
For the first time in 20 years, current president Florentino Pérez is being challenged in the election. Enrique Riquelme, a renewable energy businessman, is offering fans a different option, promising to help bring Real Madrid back to the top of Spanish football after two seasons without a major trophy.
As part of his campaign, Riquelme has promised big-name signings in the transfer window, including Manchester City stars Erling Haaland and Rodri.
It’s not unusual for Real Madrid presidential candidates to win support by promising new players, but this time the claims have gone further and sparked stronger reactions from rival fans and clubs.
On a Spanish chat show, Riquelme first said he would bring club legends Raúl and Fernando Hierro back to Real Madrid to work as sporting director and within the academy.
He then unveiled a Madrid shirt with Haaland’s name on the back, claiming: “He has a release clause and wants to join Real Madrid. If I become president, he will play for Real Madrid.”
Riquelme also said he would do “everything possible” to sign Rodri for Real Madrid, and even promised to reimburse club members by paying their annual fees himself if he failed to deliver on his transfer pledges.
Both Manchester City and the player’s representatives quickly responded. Haaland’s father, Alfie, and his agent Rafaela Pimenta released a statement via Fabrizio Romano calling the claims “all very entertaining but NOT true,” while wishing both candidates well in the Real Madrid election.
City went further in their response, firmly denying the reports in a statement which was released following Riquelme’s claims.
The club said there was “no chance” of Haaland leaving and that no such release clause exists, adding that they were even considering legal action over the use of the player’s image in the claims.
Real Madrid’s interest in Haaland is far from new. According to The Athletic, the club explored a move for him in 2021, but Borussia Dortmund were unwilling to sell. By the following year, Madrid had shifted their attention towards Kylian Mbappé, while Haaland instead completed a move to Manchester City.
After two seasons of watching Barcelona dominate La Liga and falling short in the Champions League, the prospect of signing a player of Haaland’s calibre is likely to excite supporters and, importantly, the club members who vote in the presidential election.
However, the reality is that this remains an extremely unlikely transfer, regardless of whether Florentino Pérez or Enrique Riquelme comes out on top.
Still, despite going two seasons without winning a trophy, Madrid’s pull remains undeniable given their stature in world football, with countless big names over the years having been tempted by the allure of Los Blancos.