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Citi Developers cecomes UFC’s official luxury real estate partner across EMEA

Partnership links neo-luxury living with UFC’s high-performance, wellness-driven brand

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Citi Developers cecomes UFC’s official luxury real estate partner across EMEA

Citi Developers, a leading luxury real estate developer headquartered in the United Arab Emirates ,and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, today announced a landmark multi-year partnership naming Citi Developers the Official Luxury Real Estate Partner of UFC in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

As part of the collaboration, Citi Developers will receive category exclusivity within the luxury real estate sector for EMEA and benefit from a significant presence across UFC events in North America, Latin America, Europe, and all Middle East events, alongside integrated visibility across UFC’s digital platforms, content initiatives, and fan engagement activations.

The partnership has already commenced with an international marketing campaign designed to maximise visibility across key markets while strengthening the global presence of both brands.

The strategic alliance brings together two globally recognized organisations united by a shared commitment to excellence, performance, innovation, wellness, and the pursuit of human potential. The collaboration reflects a growing convergence between luxury living, longevity, recovery, and high-performance lifestyles.

Citi Developers is a UAE-based luxury real estate developer dedicated to creating exceptional residential and lifestyle destinations inspired by the principles of neo-luxury. By blending timeless design, wellness, creativity, and innovation, the company enhances the way people experience their homes and communities.

Among its flagship projects is the world’s first integrative wellness resort AMRA, located within the pristine Blue Carbon Zone of Umm Al Quwain, setting a new benchmark for wellness-focused living in the region.

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