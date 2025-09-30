Indian expat strikes Big Ticket win after just four months of trying

40-year-old Prajin Malath has been working in automotive industry for 17 years
For Prajin Malath, a 40-year-old Indian salesman in Qatar’s automotive industry, life just took a joyful turn. Originally from Bengaluru, Prajin has been living and working in Qatar for 17 years while his family remains back home.
Just four months ago, he heard about the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi promotion from friends and decided to give it a try – and the decision quickly paid off. His ticket number 240827 proved lucky as he won Dh50,000 in the latest weekly e-draw.
At first, Prajin missed the winning call from show host Richard because he was busy at work. But when the Big Ticket team reached him again and asked him to check the website, he was left in disbelief.
“I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked, I didn’t even know what to say. I never expected to win such a huge amount,” Prajin said.
Prajin plans to share his prize with his friend, with whom he has been buying tickets every month.
“My plan for the prize money is to split it with my friend, and with my share I will plan to start something in India.”
Encouraged by the win, Prajin said he will continue trying his luck with Big Ticket. His message to others is simple: “If I hadn’t bought that one ticket, I never would have won. So, buy the ticket, you won’t lose anything, but you might end up gaining a lot.”
