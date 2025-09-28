GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Kerala expat in Dubai wins Big Ticket draw after 13 years

“I’ve been waiting for a very long time,” says Shiju Muthathian Veettil

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Kerala expat in Dubai wins Big Ticket draw after 13 years

A 39-year-old bartender from Kerala, who has been living in Dubai for the past 13 years, is celebrating the happiest moment of his life after winning the latest Big Ticket weekly e-draw.

Shiju Muthathian Veettil struck lucky after eight years of consistently buying entries along with a group of 11 colleagues. He won Dh50,000 with ticket number 062978.

Shiju, who was just beginning his shift when he got the call from show host Richard, couldn’t believe his ears.
“I’ve been waiting for this call for a very long time, so I was extremely happy when I finally received it after eight years of trying my luck. This is my best call. Thank you so much,” he said, brimming with joy.

The Dubai resident, who has been away from his family in Kerala, said his first priority is to share the prize money with his ticket group.
“I am sharing it with 11 people. My plan is to split the prize money with my group.”
The unexpected win has renewed his hope of bagging the grand prize.

“It’s everyone’s dream to win Big Ticket. We will continue purchasing tickets, and my message to others is to keep trying, one day you will win,” Shiju added.

Related Topics:
UAEIndian expatsDubaiAbu DhabiBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Abhilash Kunjappy (left) and Jibin Peter

Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Kerala workers win weekly e-draw

2m read
Friends from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh win Big Ticket

Friends from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh win Big Ticket

2m read
Big Ticket win for Emirati woman, eyes jackpot

Big Ticket win for Emirati woman, eyes jackpot

1m read
Kerala expat bags Dh120K in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

Kerala expat bags Dh120K in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

2m read