Kerala expat in Dubai wins Big Ticket draw after 13 years

“I’ve been waiting for a very long time,” says Shiju Muthathian Veettil
A 39-year-old bartender from Kerala, who has been living in Dubai for the past 13 years, is celebrating the happiest moment of his life after winning the latest Big Ticket weekly e-draw.
Shiju Muthathian Veettil struck lucky after eight years of consistently buying entries along with a group of 11 colleagues. He won Dh50,000 with ticket number 062978.
Shiju, who was just beginning his shift when he got the call from show host Richard, couldn’t believe his ears.
“I’ve been waiting for this call for a very long time, so I was extremely happy when I finally received it after eight years of trying my luck. This is my best call. Thank you so much,” he said, brimming with joy.
The Dubai resident, who has been away from his family in Kerala, said his first priority is to share the prize money with his ticket group.
“I am sharing it with 11 people. My plan is to split the prize money with my group.”
The unexpected win has renewed his hope of bagging the grand prize.
“It’s everyone’s dream to win Big Ticket. We will continue purchasing tickets, and my message to others is to keep trying, one day you will win,” Shiju added.
