Jobless Kerala mum in Sharjah wins Dh100K Dear Big Ticket, to reunite with daughter after 2 years

For Manju Jose, there is no prize greater than the chance to embrace her little girl after two long years apart.

The 35-year-old housewife from Kerala has been living in Sharjah for the past nine years. Two years ago, hardship struck when she lost her job as an office administrator in Dubai. Struggling with financial instability, she and her husband were forced to make a heart-wrenching decision – sending their little daughter Ivania back to Kerala to be cared for by Manju’s aging parents.