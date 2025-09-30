Jobless Kerala mum in Sharjah wins Dh100K Dear Big Ticket, to reunite with daughter after 2 years

“Winning isn't about becoming rich. It's about becoming whole again”
For Manju Jose, there is no prize greater than the chance to embrace her little girl after two long years apart.
The 35-year-old housewife from Kerala has been living in Sharjah for the past nine years. Two years ago, hardship struck when she lost her job as an office administrator in Dubai. Struggling with financial instability, she and her husband were forced to make a heart-wrenching decision – sending their little daughter Ivania back to Kerala to be cared for by Manju’s aging parents.
“I haven’t seen her in over two years,” Manju said, her voice trembling with both pain and hope. “One day, she told me: ‘Amma, I really want to touch you.’ We couldn’t afford to raise her here. We couldn’t even go home because of our debts here. Also, we can’t return empty hand.”
But destiny had other plans. While scrolling through Instagram, Manju came across an ad for the Dear Big Ticket initiative. She decided to try her luck and she won Dh100,000.
The prize money, she said, is more than just financial relief. It is her golden ticket to embrace her daughter again.
“Winning Dear Big Ticket isn't about becoming rich. It's about becoming whole again. It means I can fly home. I can hold my daughter. I can give her the simple joys she deserves,” she said, her eyes lighting up with joy.
“I want to take her shopping, buy her the Dubai chocolates she has been wanting to try. Some of the prize money will also go towards starting an online business.”
For Manju, this win is not about luxury or riches. It is about love, family and healing.
“I will definitely participate in Big Ticket again, they have answered my prayers, and I am truly grateful.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox