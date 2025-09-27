From struggles to smiles: Indian student wins Dh100K Dear Big Ticket prize

Sharjah-based Kajol, 24, plans to finish her studies and support her family
For 24-year-old Kajol Shree Ravichandran, life has just taken a beautiful turn. The Indian student from Tamil Nadu, who has been living in Sharjah since 2002, can now continue her studies in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity after winning Dh100,000 through Dear Big Ticket.
Kajol had been forced to put her education on hold when her family faced financial struggles. In 2018, her father took a loan to help a relative with medical treatment, but repayment became difficult.
“I took a break from my studies not because I wanted to, but because we couldn’t afford it,” Kajol recalled.
Now, with the Dear Big Ticket prize, she can return to her books with renewed hope.
“I want to finish my studies. I want to work. I want to tell my parents that they can rest now,” she said with a smile.
Kajol’s journey to this happy moment began unexpectedly.
“I wasn’t aware of this initiative. My sister was scrolling through Instagram when a Big Ticket ad popped up. She encouraged me to apply, saying: ‘Let’s hope our life changes.’ It was my first time participating in a Big Ticket competition,” she noted.
To her surprise, Kajol’s heartfelt wish was shortlisted and then fulfilled.
“I did not expect that I would even be shortlisted for Dear Big Ticket. I’m out of words, to be very honest. It’s an incredibly happy moment. My dad was the happiest of all, because he knows how much my studies mean to me.”
Kajol plans to use the money to complete her studies and support her aging parents. “The prize money will go towards my education and helping my family. I’ll first finish my studies and then support my family. I also want to help another person achieve their wish someday.”
Kajol underlined that the win is a lifeline and a promise of a brighter future.
“I hope to try my luck with Big Ticket again in the future, but for now, I’m just grateful. Thank you to the Big Ticket team for making this dream of mine come true.”
