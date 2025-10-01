GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Bangladeshi expat in Al Ain wins Big Ticket with wife’s lucky name

43-year-old restaurant owner has been trying his luck for two years

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Bangladeshi expat in Al Ain wins Big Ticket with wife’s lucky name

A Bangladeshi restaurant owner in Al Ain is celebrating after scooping Dh50,000 in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw , thanks to a ticket he purchased in his wife’s name.
The 43-year-old winner, who has called the UAE’s ‘Garden City’ home for the past 16 years, has been trying his luck with Big Ticket for the last two years.
This time, his ticket number 032108, bought under his wife’s name, Farhana Akter, turned out to be a winner.

When show host Richard called to break the news, the overjoyed restaurateur said: “I am her husband. I purchased the ticket under my wife’s name this time. Shukran. I am very happy.”
He said the prize money will go straight into boosting his restaurant business, while also helping his community. “It felt great receiving the winning call.”

And he isn’t done yet – the lucky ticket is back in the drum for the grand prize draw on October 3, and he’s already planning to keep trying his luck with Big Ticket.
“I will continue purchasing tickets.”

Related Topics:
UAEBangladeshAbu DhabiBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Studying at 51: Egyptian doctor wins Dh100K Big Ticket

Studying at 51: Egyptian doctor wins Dh100K Big Ticket

2m read
Dubai Miracle Garden opens with plenty of fanfare

Free entry to Dubai Miracle Garden on your birthday

2m read
The Big Ticket weekly e-draw selects four winners every week to take home Dh50,000 each.

Bangladeshi worker wins Big Ticket after 28 yrs in UAE

1m read
Mohammad Rashed

Dubai cleaner's TikTok dream of Big Ticket comes true

2m read