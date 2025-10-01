Bangladeshi expat in Al Ain wins Big Ticket with wife’s lucky name

43-year-old restaurant owner has been trying his luck for two years
A Bangladeshi restaurant owner in Al Ain is celebrating after scooping Dh50,000 in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw , thanks to a ticket he purchased in his wife’s name.
The 43-year-old winner, who has called the UAE’s ‘Garden City’ home for the past 16 years, has been trying his luck with Big Ticket for the last two years.
This time, his ticket number 032108, bought under his wife’s name, Farhana Akter, turned out to be a winner.
When show host Richard called to break the news, the overjoyed restaurateur said: “I am her husband. I purchased the ticket under my wife’s name this time. Shukran. I am very happy.”
He said the prize money will go straight into boosting his restaurant business, while also helping his community. “It felt great receiving the winning call.”
And he isn’t done yet – the lucky ticket is back in the drum for the grand prize draw on October 3, and he’s already planning to keep trying his luck with Big Ticket.
“I will continue purchasing tickets.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox