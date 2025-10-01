Bangladeshi expat in Al Ain wins Big Ticket with wife’s lucky name

A Bangladeshi restaurant owner in Al Ain is celebrating after scooping Dh50,000 in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw , thanks to a ticket he purchased in his wife’s name.

The 43-year-old winner, who has called the UAE’s ‘Garden City’ home for the past 16 years, has been trying his luck with Big Ticket for the last two years.

This time, his ticket number 032108, bought under his wife’s name, Farhana Akter, turned out to be a winner.