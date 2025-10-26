GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

First-time luck: Bangladeshi expat in Dubai wins Big Ticket gold bar

Mansur Ahmmad, a 24-year-old electrician, has lived in the city for four years

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
First-time luck: Bangladeshi expat in Dubai wins Big Ticket gold bar

A Bangladeshi expat has struck a 250gm 24K gold bar in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw with his very first attempt.

Mansur Ahmmad got lucky with his ticket number 054411.
“Really? Thank you, sir,” the 24-year-old electrician told show host Richard during the live draw.

Mansur has been living in Dubai for the past four years while his family remains back home. He is celebrating a Big Ticket win with his close group of friends and this marked his very first time purchasing a ticket.

“I have been here for four years now. I am very happy today.”

“I first heard about Big Ticket through social media and decided to form a group with 10 of my friends to give it a try,” he said.

“Imagine my luck, it was my first time purchasing, and we won! We’re all so incredibly happy and grateful.”

Overjoyed by the win, he shared that the prize will be divided equally among the group. “We plan to share the winnings and continue purchasing from Big Ticket together. It’s an experience we’ll never forget,” he added.

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiBangladeshAbu DhabiBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bride-to-be wins 24K gold bar in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

Bride-to-be wins 24K gold bar in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

2m read
Bangladeshi expat wins Big Ticket after 12-year wait

Bangladeshi expat wins Big Ticket after 12-year wait

1m read
Bangladeshi worker in Dubai wins Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Bangladeshi worker in Dubai wins Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

1m read
The Big Ticket weekly e-draw selects four winners every week to take home Dh50,000 each.

Bangladeshi worker wins Big Ticket after 28 yrs in UAE

1m read