First-time luck: Bangladeshi expat in Dubai wins Big Ticket gold bar

Mansur Ahmmad, a 24-year-old electrician, has lived in the city for four years
A Bangladeshi expat has struck a 250gm 24K gold bar in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw with his very first attempt.
Mansur Ahmmad got lucky with his ticket number 054411.
“Really? Thank you, sir,” the 24-year-old electrician told show host Richard during the live draw.
Mansur has been living in Dubai for the past four years while his family remains back home. He is celebrating a Big Ticket win with his close group of friends and this marked his very first time purchasing a ticket.
“I have been here for four years now. I am very happy today.”
“I first heard about Big Ticket through social media and decided to form a group with 10 of my friends to give it a try,” he said.
“Imagine my luck, it was my first time purchasing, and we won! We’re all so incredibly happy and grateful.”
Overjoyed by the win, he shared that the prize will be divided equally among the group. “We plan to share the winnings and continue purchasing from Big Ticket together. It’s an experience we’ll never forget,” he added.
