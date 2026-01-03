‘Thank God, I needed this’: Bangladeshi expat in Al Ain bags Dh100,000 Big Ticket

A resident for 15 years, Sobaraj missed the winning call, not the luck
A Bangladeshi expat in Al Ain is celebrating a six-figure windfall after getting lucky in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw.
Sobaraj Kha Rafiq Kha pocketed Dh100,000 in Series 282, thanks to his winning ticket number 177520.
The 33-year-old, who has called the ‘Garden City’ home for the past 15 years, missed the first call from show host Richard during the live draw but the joy was unmistakable once the good news finally reached him.
“Thank God, I really needed this,” said Sobaraj, who has been trying his luck for over a year.
He has been buying tickets as part of a 20-member group, proving that persistence and teamwork can pay off.
For Sobhraj, the win is not just about the money, it’s a reminder to never give up.
“Even if you’re not playing alone, do it with friends. You never know when luck will find you,” he added.
