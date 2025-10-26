Kerala expat engineer bags Big Ticket gold bar after 19 years in UAE

Ajith Samuel is part of a 10-member group of friends sharing the prize
A long-time UAE resident from Kerala is celebrating after winning a 250gm 24K gold bar in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw.
Ajith Samuel, a 44-year-old mechanical engineer, has been living in the UAE for 19 years and said this is his first-ever Big Ticket win. He purchased the ticket as part of a close-knit group of friends who have been trying their luck together for years. Although Ajith missed calls from show host Richard during the live draw, the Big Ticket team managed to reach him afterward and he was overjoyed.
“Oh, it was amazing and truly unexpected,” Ajith said, recalling the moment he learned about his win with ticket number 141249.
“It’s my first time ever receiving a prize like this.”
Ajith, who lives with his wife and child, said the ticket-buying group started with just two or three friends and has now grown to 10. The group contributes every month without fail, and their persistence has finally paid off.
As for the prize, Ajith said the group will split the winnings before deciding how to use their shares. “We haven’t made any plans yet.”
Sharing a message of encouragement, he said: “Keep trying. Keep believing. One day, you will win.”
