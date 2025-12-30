Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of late US President John F. Kennedy, dies at 35

Schlossberg dies a month after revealing terminal leukemia diagnosis
Environmental journalist Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 35, her family announced.
“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” the family said in a statement shared on social media by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
According to CNN, Schlossberg’s passing comes just a month after she revealed a terminal leukemia diagnosis in an essay for The New Yorker. She shared that doctors discovered the cancer shortly after the birth of her daughter in May 2024.
A respected journalist and author, Schlossberg wrote extensively about science and climate for The New York Times. She was the second daughter of former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and designer Edwin Schlossberg.
Schlossberg is survived by her husband, George Moran, and their two children.
