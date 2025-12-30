GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of late US President John F. Kennedy, dies at 35

Schlossberg dies a month after revealing terminal leukemia diagnosis

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, addresses an audience during the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award ceremony, at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Oct. 29, 2023.
Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, addresses an audience during the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award ceremony, at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Oct. 29, 2023.
AP

Environmental journalist Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 35, her family announced.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” the family said in a statement shared on social media by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

According to CNN, Schlossberg’s passing comes just a month after she revealed a terminal leukemia diagnosis in an essay for The New Yorker. She shared that doctors discovered the cancer shortly after the birth of her daughter in May 2024.

A respected journalist and author, Schlossberg wrote extensively about science and climate for The New York Times. She was the second daughter of former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and designer Edwin Schlossberg.

Schlossberg is survived by her husband, George Moran, and their two children.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Duty Free officials announce the latest Millennium Millionaire winner.

Indian expat scoops $1 million Dubai Duty Free jackpot

1m read
Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, was caught cuddling with his colleague Kristin Cabot on the kiss cam during Coldplay concert in Boston.

Coldplay Kiss -cam HR boss Kristin Cabot breaks silence

3m read
The OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a cell phone in front of an image on a computer screen generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston.

Circular economy: Inside AI’s self-financing machine

4m read
Dubai investor and entrepreneur, John Hanafin

GCC a leading hub for AI adoption

3m read