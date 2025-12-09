GOLD/FOREX
Look: Everything you need to know about Sarah Jessica Parker's Dubai visit — and who she wore

She launched her jewellery line and opened an Astrea London store on Monday

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar/Gulf News

Sex and the City and And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker looked as glam as you’d expect during the launch of the  Astrea London store and debut of The SJP Collection at Dubai’s Mandarin Oriental Jumeira on Monday, Dec 8.

She turned up in a cream kaftan with delicate sequin work and, of course, skyscraper heels. The ensemble was one by Dubai’s own Dima Ayad. The Lebanese designer has been making waves in the fashion industry since 2010 when she launched her eponymous label with a penchant for all things metallic, detail-oriented, and comfortably fashionable.

The choice did not disappoint. With her signature beach-hair waves, warm smile, and girl-next-door attitude she introduced herself as Sarah Jessica to the media around she won admiring glances.

The actor-turned-jewellery designer is in the UAE for a few days she will also address a select crowd on Tuesday, Dec 9, at Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

Astrea London specialises in lab-grown and therefore, more affordable diamonds that are more environmentally friendly, said founder Nathalie Morrison at the event.

SJP, meanwhile, takes on the role of Global Creative Director and occasional designer and muse.

Sarah Jessica is basically an ambassador of all things sustainably luxe, including lab-grown diamonds, and for her debut collection, she’s designed 12 pieces that feature the prized stone.

These diamonds are top-tier and all GIA or IGI certified.

It’s in keeping with her personal brand; she has used her celebrity over the years to speak up for animal welfare and fight for the empowerment of people across the globe. She’s still doing it just now through sparkles.   

 

