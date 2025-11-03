You introduced the world to Mr. Big — the charming yet toxic love interest. Do women still talk to you about their own “Mr. Bigs”?

People often do, yes. But when I was with my own Mr. Big, I realised I didn’t actually want to be with Mr. Big — I wanted to be Mr. Big. I’ve spent the last few years trying to become my own Mr. Big. And that’s my advice: if you’re crazy about Mr. Big, be your own. I don’t mean a toxic bachelor — I mean be in control of your life.