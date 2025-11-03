During WE Convention in Dubai, bestselling author opens up on love, Mr Big and ghosting
Dubai: “I didn’t want to be with Mr. Big — I wanted to be Mr. Big.”
Trust the iconic Sex and the City show creator Candace Bushnell to turn television’s most complicated romance into a declaration of female power. Two decades after her hit series became a cultural touchstone, Bushnell still isn’t chasing trends — or men.
“I’ve never used AI,” she admits with a laugh. “It can’t do originality. People are still the ones who create.”
During her visit to the We Convention in Dubai, a two-day forum with women leaders, the bestselling author and pop culture provocateur sat down with Gulf News, for a candid chat about toxic love, reinvention, and why being your own Mr. Big might just be the boldest plot twist of all.
I don’t think it’s easy to find love anywhere — in any city, at any time. But if women are driving Lamborghinis and wearing Manolos, they’re doing really well. I wish I drove a Lamborghini! I may have to move here.
I have loved my time here. Unfortunately, I’m only in Dubai for three days, so I have to come back. I’ve met so many interesting, dynamic, smart women — it’s been wonderful for me. There’s definitely an energy here that pushes you to dream big.
We’re constantly told women can “have it all.” But what does that really mean to you?
I don’t think it’s about having it all — it’s about having one thing. If that one thing is your family, great. If it’s your career, that’s great too. And if you can manage both, even better. It’s about choosing what’s right for you.
Sisterhood is everything. In a city like New York — and I imagine in Dubai too — friendships become your family. Sex and the City was really about that: women supporting women through every phase of life.
People often do, yes. But when I was with my own Mr. Big, I realised I didn’t actually want to be with Mr. Big — I wanted to be Mr. Big. I’ve spent the last few years trying to become my own Mr. Big. And that’s my advice: if you’re crazy about Mr. Big, be your own. I don’t mean a toxic bachelor — I mean be in control of your life.
Because life happens in stages. We don’t have to live the same story forever. Women can change, move on, take on new challenges. Many women do that after 50 — kids grow up, life shifts — and that’s when new opportunities appear. You just have to embrace it.
She’s wonderful. Sarah Jessica Parker really brought Carrie Bradshaw to life. It’s been a fantastic experience for me, and I love that she played the character with so much warmth and intelligence. She gave the world a version of Carrie that still resonates today.
You said during your session that you’ve been defined by Sex and the City for decades. Does that ever frustrate you?
It can, because I’ve written 11 or 12 novels and created other shows like Lipstick Jungle. But Sex and the City is where it all started. Now I have a one-woman show called True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City. It tells the origin story of Sex and the City and what happened to me afterward — thankfully, I’ve had a lot of success since then, and I’m grateful for that.
Because New York has its own personality. It’s a place where people come to make it. Nobody goes to New York to fail. It’s full of ambition and possibility — and that shapes the people who live there.
Bushnell:
That Sex and the City gave women a new way to think about their lives. Women from all over the world tell me that the series changed how they viewed relationships, independence, and self-worth. That’s what I’m most proud of.
Yes! I’ve watched every version — from Brazil to France. I love seeing how people approach love and relationships. Maybe there should be a Love Is Blind: Dubai edition — I’d definitely watch that!
Any parting Carrie Bradshaw wisdom!
Be fearless. Be your own Mr. Big. And never apologise for wanting more — in love, in life, or in your shoes.
