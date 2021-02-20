The ‘Sex and the City’ reboot has just lost another major character with news coming in that Chris Noth will not be returning to the series.
Sarah Jessica Parker is all set to return as the sex columnist and author Carrie Bradshaw on the reboot called ‘And Just Like That…’, along with gal pals Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, played by Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis
Noth played Mr. Big on the hit HBO as Carrie’s older and dysfunctional love interest who was a recurring character on the show and also starred in the corresponding two films. Their romance leads to a wedding, where Mr. Big leaves Carrie at the altar in the films, only to marry her later.
Entertainment portal Page Six revealed that Noth will not be reprising his role in the reboot, without citing reasons. Meanwhile, another source cited also stated that David Eigenberg, who plays Steve Brady, Miranda’s husband, won’t be returning as well, however a representative told Page Six that the actor is still in negotiations and could appear in the series.
Noth not rejoining the show would come as a big blow to fans of the original series after news that Kim Cattrall would also not return; Cattrall played the fast-talking PR guru Samantha Jones on ‘SATC’.
Cattrall, who’s had a long running feud with Parker, has stated many times in media that she would never return to the series or the corresponding films.