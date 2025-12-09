Abu Dhabi’s L’imad among backers of Paramount’s hostile Warner Bros. bid in US

Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s L’imad Holding Co., a firm wholly owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, is part of the group of Middle Eastern investors providing financing for Paramount Skydance Corp.’s offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., a US SEC regulatory filing showed.

Paramount’s tender offer lists “the Public Investment Fund (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), L’imad Holding Company PJSC (Abu Dhabi), Qatar Investment Authority (Qatar), and Affinity Partners (Jared Kushner)” as the outside investors that would participate through non-voting equity and forgo governance rights, including board seats, if the deal succeeds.

L’imad, one of the Abu Dhabi’s newer state investment vehicles, expanded its visibility in recent months, emerging as the controlling shareholder of Modon Holding after purchasing major blocks of shares from IHC., according to UAE exchange disclosures. Its involvement in the Paramount Skydance financing marks an early move into international transactions as Abu Dhabi continues to broaden its investment platforms beyond its long-established sovereign funds.

Paramount CEO David Ellison has signalled that the company may raise its offer, saying in an interview that the current $30-per-share proposal is not the final price. Both Paramount and Netflix are expected to continue adjusting their bids as the takeover battle intensifies.

Analysts widely noted that Warner Bros. Discovery’s board selected Netflix’s competing offer partly because it did not involve foreign financing and therefore avoided potential CFIUS review. Tencent Holdings Ltd., which had earlier indicated support for the Paramount Skydance bid, is no longer part of the financing group, the filing said.

Paramount said the way the investments are structured means the deal wouldn’t need a review by the U.S. foreign-investment watchdog, known as CFIUS. In practice, this is because the outside investors won’t get voting power or control, so the transaction doesn’t trigger U.S. national-security checks.

The participation of L’imad Holding in the Paramount Skydance proposal highlights the growing role of Abu Dhabi’s new state-owned investment entities in global deals. While the emirate’s established sovereign wealth funds—ADIA, Mubadala and ADQ—continue to anchor the UAE’s international portfolio, newer vehicles such as L’imad, MGX, XRG and Lunate have broadened the government’s investment reach across emerging sectors and large-scale transactions.

Kushner’s firm has been a recurring participant in major deals involving Gulf capital. Affinity Partners joined Silver Lake and Saudi Arabia’s PIF this year in a $55 billion agreement to take Electronic Arts private, the largest private-equity buyout on record. Reporting has indicated Kushner helped establish early connections between Silver Lake and PIF leadership during discussions around that transaction.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.