Larry Ellison issues $40.4 billion 'personal guarantee' as Paramount amends offer to Warner Bros

"Nonetheless, Paramount has elected to address WBD's current stated concerns, and has amended its offer to WBD shareholders as follows: Irrevocable Personal Guarantee: Larry Ellison has agreed to provide an irrevocable personal guarantee of $40.4 billion of the equity financing for the offer and any damages claims against Paramount. Revocable Trust: Ellison has agreed not to revoke the Ellison family trust (which has been operating for nearly 40 years as a counterparty to numerous transactions) or adversely transfer its assets during the pendency of the transaction," the statement read.