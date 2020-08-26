Paramount+ is set to be the new streaming service on the block in the UAE.
ViacomCBS Networks International and OSN announced on August 25 that they’re partnering to bring content to the MENA region from ViacomCBS brands, including Paramount Channel, Comedy Central, MTV and ViacomCBS International Studios.
Available on OSN’s streaming app and OSN Live TV from September 1, the service will be ViacomCBS’ first streaming service for youth and adults in the region.
So what can audiences expect from Paramount+? The channel will feature movies, first-run TV shows and comedies — all of which will have Arabic subtitles. Telenovelas will be dubbed in Arabic and subtitled in English.
For the launch, the channel with showcase the ‘Men In Black’ trilogy and a variety of other programming such as TV series ‘To Catch A Thief’, a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic movie; ‘100 Days To Fall in Love’, an original comedy series, and ‘Betch’, an all-girl sketch comedy show.
“Paramount+ is an exciting new addition to ViacomCBS’ offering in the region and will provide the best content to audiences across the MENA region, through our ongoing relationship with OSN. The Paramount+ launch marks the beginning of our important streaming journey in the Middle East,” Olivier Jollet, Senior Vice President Emerging Business, ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, said in a statement.
Paramount+ will be available in the Middle East from September 1 only through the OSN streaming app for $9.50/month (Dh34.89) and OSN Live TV package.