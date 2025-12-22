James Ransone, ‘The Wire’ actor, dies in apparent suicide at 46

Actor known for Ziggy Sobotka, It: Chapter Two and Tangerine found dead in Los Angeles
James Ransone, best known for playing Ziggy Sobotka in HBO’s The Wire, has died at the age of 46.
Online records cited by the Daily Mail show that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Ransone’s death by suicide on Friday. Messages seeking comment were left with his representatives and the medical examiner’s office.
According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s records, his cause of death was listed as “hanging” and the location as a “shed.” His body is reported to be ready for release.
Ransone was a married father of two. His wife, Jamie McPhee, shared a fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) on her social media profile.
Over more than two decades, Ransone built a diverse body of work across television and film. His movie credits include It: Chapter Two, The Black Phone and the upcoming Black Phone 2. On television, he appeared in series such as Bosch and Poker Face.
Director Spike Lee, who worked with Ransone on Inside Man (2006) and Red Hook Summer (2012), paid tribute on social media.
“Rest in peace to my dear brother, Mr James Ransone,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “We rocked together on Red Hook Summer and Inside Man.”
Actor Mya Taylor, who starred alongside Ransone in Sean Baker’s Tangerine (2015), also shared a heartfelt message:
“This hurt me so bad. Such a sweet and funny guy. He helped me deal with fame. He could light up a room with his smile and dimples. He will be missed.”
Ransone was reportedly the son of James Finley Ransone II and Joyce Ransone. He grew up with a brother, Dave, while his father’s obituary in 2020 also listed another son named David.
He rose to fame in 2003 with his portrayal of Ziggy Sobotka in Season 2 of The Wire, establishing himself as a compelling and fearless character actor. He later appeared in acclaimed HBO series including Generation Kill and Treme, earning praise as one of television’s most emotionally layered performers.
Beyond television, Ransone gained recognition in horror films such as Sinister and Sinister 2, before reaching a global audience with It: Chapter Two. His performances in independent cinema — notably Tangerine and The Black Phone — showcased his rare versatility and ability to take on deeply complex roles.
