Trailblazer who shaped India’s fashion discourse for decades leaves behind a rich legacy
Meher Castelino, India’s first-ever Miss India and one of the country’s most respected fashion journalists, passed away on Wednesday. She was 81. She is survived by her son Karl, daughter-in-law Nisha, and daughter Christina.
Born in Mumbai, Castelino rose to national attention in 1964 when she won the Femina Miss India title. She was the first woman to hold the crown and went on to represent India at the Miss Universe and Miss United Nations pageants. At a time when beauty contests were still new to the country, her win marked a cultural milestone.
Castelino began her journalism journey in 1973 with her first article published in Eve’s Weekly. She soon became a full-time fashion journalist and syndicated columnist. Over the years, her writing appeared in nearly 160 national and international newspapers and magazines, giving her a rare and far-reaching voice in fashion and lifestyle journalism.
Widely regarded as a pioneer, Castelino was among the earliest Indian journalists to treat fashion as a serious industry rather than celebrity-driven glamour. Her work focused on craftsmanship, branding, consumer behaviour and market trends. Her columns were known for their depth, strong historical context and sharp industry insight, documenting India’s journey from boutique fashion to global runway recognition.
She authored several books, including Manstyle, Fashion Kaleidoscope and Fashion Musings, offering thoughtful perspectives on style and industry evolution. Castelino also served as the official fashion writer for major events such as Lakme Fashion Week. Beyond writing, she was a frequent judge, speaker and mentor at fashion institutes and award platforms, guiding young designers and writers.
Spanning fashion, beauty, travel, lifestyle and the business of fashion, Meher Castelino’s work helped shape how India understood and recorded its fashion story. Her legacy remains firmly woven into the fabric of Indian fashion media.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox