Beauty platform UMB Pageants posted an emotional statement after the win, writing: “A dream decades in the making… and today, it comes true. 🇮🇳💫 India has officially won its first-ever Mrs. Universe crown! Our very own Sherry Singh, crowned Mrs. India by UMB Pageants, has brought this global honor home — marking a golden chapter in history.

"This victory is not just Sherry’s — it’s a symbol of hard work, perseverance, and the unwavering spirit of Team India. Our National Director Urmi Boruah and Sherry have poured their hearts and souls into this journey, and today, we stand tall — waving the tricolor with pride across the world.”