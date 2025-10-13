She was crowned at the 48th edition of the beauty pageant
When Sherry Singh first took the stage at the Mrs Universe pageant, little did she know that she would make history by becoming the first Indian to win this particular mantle.
The 48th edition of the Mrs Universe competition took place in Manila, Philippines on October 12.
Singh, who is a mum, beat 120 contestants from across the world at the event. She represented her country as Mrs India.
Beauty platform UMB Pageants posted an emotional statement after the win, writing: “A dream decades in the making… and today, it comes true. 🇮🇳💫 India has officially won its first-ever Mrs. Universe crown! Our very own Sherry Singh, crowned Mrs. India by UMB Pageants, has brought this global honor home — marking a golden chapter in history.
"This victory is not just Sherry’s — it’s a symbol of hard work, perseverance, and the unwavering spirit of Team India. Our National Director Urmi Boruah and Sherry have poured their hearts and souls into this journey, and today, we stand tall — waving the tricolor with pride across the world.”
A smiling and emotional Singh claimed her crown. When she returned to India with it, she was given a warm welcome not just by the shutterbugs who were outside the airport but also fans who dusted her with flower petals.
She posted a few clips from her glorious return on social media.
