Will anything change in my Netflix UAE membership now? No. Netflix says nothing changes for subscribers today. The deal requires regulatory approvals and is expected to close within 12–18 months. Until then, the UAE app, pricing and catalogue remain the same, and Warner Bros. titles will not appear on Netflix during this period.

Will Netflix prices rise in the UAE? Netflix states that current plans remain unchanged and has not linked the acquisition to any future pricing decisions. UAE subscribers stay on existing tiers, and any adjustments would be driven by broader market factors rather than this deal alone.

Can I watch HBO Max or Warner Bros. content on Netflix UAE now? No. Netflix instructs viewers to continue accessing these services separately. HBO Max is not available as a standalone service in the UAE, and HBO programming continues to stream through regional partners such as OSN. None of these arrangements change until the acquisition closes.

When will Warner Bros. or HBO shows come to Netflix UAE? Netflix says the current content lineup remains unchanged. Even after closing, UAE availability will depend on regional rights, existing contracts and local regulatory requirements. Markets like the US may see new content first, while the UAE will shift according to regional licensing cycles.

Will my profiles or recommendations change? No. Netflix confirms that user profiles, watch history and recommendations remain unaffected.

Will Warner Bros. continue producing new films and shows? Yes. Warner Bros. continues operating independently and remains on schedule with upcoming films, HBO dramas and DC projects.