Supermodel Bella Hadid wows Dubai fans at fragrance launch

Crowds flock to Mall of the Emirates to see the supermodel unveil sustainable perfume line
Fresh off her appearance in Kuwait, American-Dutch-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid made a star-studded stop at Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates, unveiling her highly anticipated fragrance line, Orebella, to excited fans.
Hundreds thronged the venue, waiting for hours just to see the 28-year-old star, whose effortless mix of glamour and approachability continues to define her global appeal.
Dressed in an ivory crop top paired with a structured golden skirt, Hadid was the very picture of contemporary chic — radiating sassy confidence as she smiled, waved, and posed for endless selfies with her fans.
Dubai marks the latest stop on her Middle East tour, following a crowd-stopping appearance in Kuwait, where thousands gathered across mall levels, cameras raised, to see the supermodel in action.
Orebella, Hadid’s alcohol-free fragrance line, is scheduled to launch in the UAE this December, with Saudi Arabia expected to follow in 2026. Fans in the region have shown strong interest in experiencing the scents and attending events featuring the supermodel.
The pop-up marks the lead-up to Ulta Beauty’s first UAE store, set to open at the Mall of the Emirates in 2026. The American retailer will bring a curated selection of popular brands, including Hadid’s own Orebella line, with Dubai Mall and Saudi Arabia locations following soon after.
The pop-up offered visitors the chance to try the Orebella fragrances. A live conversation between Hadid and radio presenter Priti Malik took place at the Fashion Dome.
Hadid’s perfume line, launched in May 2024, was alcohol-free and required shaking before use. She unveiled five fragrances: Window2Soul, Salted Muse, Blooming Fire, Nightcap, and Eternal Roots.
Launched in May 2024, Orebella has been recognised for its commitment to clean ingredients, sustainability, and ethical practices, winning Ulta Beauty’s Conscious Brand of the Year award in June. The alcohol-free line, rooted in Hadid’s love of scent layering and beauty rituals, is designed to be shaken before use.
Hadid explained that her sensitivity to alcohol in traditional perfumes inspired Orebella. “It became overwhelming rather than calming,” she said.
Essential oils became an artistic and experimental process for me, creating fragrances that reflect my energy, memories, and connection with others.”
