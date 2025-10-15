GOLD/FOREX
Halsey to perform her first-ever UAE show at Dubai Shopping Festival

UAE fans set for an electrifying night of chart-topping hits and storytelling

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Grab Fan Pit tickets early and get a Dh50 merchandise voucher for Halsey’s Dubai debut.
Dubai: Global superstar Halsey will headline the Dubai Shopping Festival 2025–2026 with her first-ever performance in the UAE at Coca-Cola Arena on December 6, 2025.

The one-night-only concert promises an electrifying evening for UAE fans, featuring her chart-topping hits and the raw, honest storytelling that has defined her career. Tickets start from Dh295, with the first 500 Fan Pit buyers receiving a Dh50 merchandise voucher.

“I’m so excited to be performing in Dubai for the very first time! The city feels so alive and full of energy, and I can’t wait to bring this show to my fans in the UAE for a night of music, connection, and celebration,” Halsey said.

The event is presented by All Things Live Middle East in partnership with Dubai Shopping Festival and Dubai Calendar, marking the start of the world’s longest-running retail festival.

Beyond music: A multi-dimensional artist

Halsey is more than a musician. She continues to inspire globally with her about-face beauty line, bestselling poetry collection I Would Leave Me If I Could, and creative projects, cementing her place as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People.

Diamond-certified and three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated, Halsey has amassed over 50 billion streams, 75 RIAA-certified singles, and four RIAA-certified albums. Her latest release, The Great Impersonator (2024), debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative and Top Alternative Albums charts, continuing a streak of chart-topping albums including If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (2021), Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (2017), and Badlands (2015).

In 2025, she concluded the record-breaking For My Last Trick Tour, praised by Variety as “one of the most ambitious pop tours of the year.” Ahead of her Dubai stop on the Back to Badlands Tour (2025–2026), Halsey released the BADLANDS: Decade Edition Anthology.

Dubai: A growing global music destination

Thomas Ovesen, CEO of All Things Live Middle East, said: "Halsey performing her first-ever UAE show in Dubai is a testament to the city’s standing as a global music destination. We expect a capacity crowd from across the UAE and visiting tourists alike."

Tickets are on sale now at www.coca-cola-arena.com, with prices ranging from Dh295–595.

This concert kicks off an exciting winter line-up at Coca-Cola Arena, giving audiences the chance to experience one of pop music’s most innovative and influential performers live on stage.

