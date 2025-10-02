Launch rockets and test your astronaut skills at Expo City Dubai's Alif Galactic Adventure

Get double the fun for half the price! Expo City is hosting Dubai's coolest kids' event
Dubai: Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience! The Alif Galactic Adventure is launching at Expo City Dubai over two consecutive weekends: October 11–12 and 18–19, running from 10 am to 6 pm.
This event, held in partnership with Lab of Future and honouring International Space Week, is the perfect solution for entertaining kids (and adults) this half-term break, transforming Expo City into a dynamic hub of cosmic discovery.
For just Dh 50 per person, the Galactic Adventure ticket gives you much more than just a day of workshops, it includes full access to the immersive Alif attraction, an experience that typically costs Dh 100. You'll enjoy the interactive Alif exhibition at half the usual price before diving into a constellation of space-themed activities.
Cristiana Ruggieri, Head of Visitor Experience at Expo City Dubai, notes, "The Alif Galactic Adventure is an invitation to dream bigger, to see ourselves as explorers, and to imagine the future of human discovery. We want every visitor to leave feeling inspired and curious about space."
The program blends science, creativity, and play, ensuring an unforgettable family day out.
Launch your own rocket: Young explorers can design and fire water-powered rockets in the Hydro Rocket Workshop, learning about the principles of thrust, force, and aerodynamics (Sessions at 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm).
Ultimate space challenge: For teens (15-18), the Ultimate Hydro Boost Experience – Parachute Workshop advances the basics into a powerful lift-off simulation, exploring propulsion and safe landing systems just like real spacecraft (Sessions at 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm).
Test your astronaut skills: The Space Docking Simulator offers a rare chance to attempt the critical mission of docking with the International Space Station in a timed digital challenge.
Creative cosmos: Get artistic at Nebula Art, where you can use vibrant sprays and pastels to reimagine cosmic clouds inspired by Hubble images. Or, sculpt your own rocky worlds at Asteroid Modelling, inspired by NASA’s missions to Bennu and Ryugu.
Strategy and stars: Stellar Evolution Chess Contest is a playful twist on the classic game, with pieces evolving from nebula to black hole, teaching the life cycle of stars with every move.
For the littlest explorers: The creative corner offers cosy storytelling sessions and colouring stations, ensuring the youngest adventurers connect with the cosmos.
Don't miss the Alif Galactic Adventure at Expo City Dubai, where guided tours of the Alif exhibition run every 30 minutes before you dive into the festival's cosmic activities.
