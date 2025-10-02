Launch rockets and test your astronaut skills at Expo City Dubai's Alif Galactic Adventure

Launch your own rocket: Young explorers can design and fire water-powered rockets in the Hydro Rocket Workshop, learning about the principles of thrust, force, and aerodynamics (Sessions at 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm).

Ultimate space challenge: For teens (15-18), the Ultimate Hydro Boost Experience – Parachute Workshop advances the basics into a powerful lift-off simulation, exploring propulsion and safe landing systems just like real spacecraft (Sessions at 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm).

Test your astronaut skills: The Space Docking Simulator offers a rare chance to attempt the critical mission of docking with the International Space Station in a timed digital challenge.

Creative cosmos: Get artistic at Nebula Art, where you can use vibrant sprays and pastels to reimagine cosmic clouds inspired by Hubble images. Or, sculpt your own rocky worlds at Asteroid Modelling, inspired by NASA’s missions to Bennu and Ryugu.

Strategy and stars: Stellar Evolution Chess Contest is a playful twist on the classic game, with pieces evolving from nebula to black hole, teaching the life cycle of stars with every move.