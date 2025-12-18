Dubai will host its first-ever trading festival alongside iFX EXPO
For the first time, The Trading Festival will take place alongside the iFX EXPO! A high-energy event built for traders who want to start 2026 ahead of the curve. Running 10–12 February 2026 the Festival lands in the middle of the region’s busiest financial week, when global brokers, platforms, prop firms and fintech leaders arrive in Dubai to set the tone for the year.
This time, traders get a front-row seat.
The Festival brings together leading names in online trading and gives attendees what they never get online:
● Real conversations, real comparisons, real decisions.
● Education by independent industry educators.
● Meet regulated brokers.
● Compare spreads, tools and execution.
● See platforms in live market conditions.
● Get insights from analysts, educators and active traders navigating the same markets.
And for the first time in Dubai, the Festival will host a multi-asset live trading competition, putting execution, discipline and strategy on display in real time.
The Trading Festival is designed for one purpose: to give traders a clean, direct, no-noise advantage before the year begins.
New traders get clarity on how tools and platforms differ. Active traders get a place to challenge their setup, stress-test ideas and explore better conditions face-to-face.
Prop traders and IBs get immediate access to the ecosystem they work with daily.
Dubai has never hosted an event like this — and early interest already signals a packed floor.
If you trade, this is the week you cannot miss.
THE TRADING FESTIVAL
10–12 February 2026.
Dubai World Trade Center, Zabeel hall 5 & 6.
Register now and don't miss out!
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox