Countdown begins: Taste of Abu Dhabi returns with star chefs, top restaurants and live entertainment

Dubai: The countdown is on! With just one month to go, the highly anticipated Taste of Abu Dhabi in Partnership with BMW Abu Dhabi Motors is returning to Gateway Park North, Yas Island, from November 14-16, 2025. This three-day festival, organised by MENA Live Events, promises to be the biggest yet, following last year's record-breaking attendance of over 19,000 food lovers. It’s set to be a spectacular celebration of the capital’s most exciting restaurants, world-renowned celebrity chefs, and electrifying live entertainment.
Prepare for a culinary masterclass as international icons take to the stage. Headlining the festival are three global superstars:
Gino D’Acampo: The charismatic Italian chef and TV personality, known for his authentic, bold flavours and quick wit.
Matt Preston: The beloved MasterChef Australia judge and culinary storyteller, famed for his flair and deep appreciation for global cuisine.
Shivesh Bhatia: India’s sensational digital baking star, who inspires millions with his creative, modern desserts.
They will be joined by Taste favourites, including Jenny Morris, Rich (Dubai 92), Harry Heals, Khaled Al Saadi, Faisal Naser, Warren Mendes, Omaka Marie, Annika Panikker, Fred Casagrande, Andrew Dickens, and Joe Nesbitt Larking.
Festivalgoers can cook, learn, and laugh alongside the chefs at the signature cooking features:
BLACK+DECKER Cook School: Get hands-on with premium small home appliances and learn signature dishes directly from celebrity chefs in multiple sessions, from family fun to serious culinary inspiration.
NEZO Salt Flavour Partner Features: Discover new techniques at the Taste Chefs Hub or master the grill at the Taste Fire Pit.
Pasta-Making Workshops by Sagra Italian Pastificio: Roll, knead, and savour the authentic Italian tradition of pasta-making.
Best of all, all cooking sessions are free to attend with your event ticket.
In an exciting festival first, the world-renowned Bread Ahead Bakery is joining the lineup. Founder Matthew Jones will host an exclusive Crème Brûlée Doughnut Masterclass, giving guests the chance to recreate the bakery’s viral sensation. Bread Ahead will also be selling their signature treats from their stand all weekend.
This year's curated lineup showcases the best of Abu Dhabi’s diverse dining scene. Guests can sample 3-5 signature dishes from each pop-up, with 16 top restaurants participating, including a major festival milestone:
Taste's First-Ever Fully Vegetarian Restaurant: Gala Gourmet joins the lineup with a vibrant, fully vegetarian menu designed to champion fresh produce and creative, flavour-forward dishes. This marks a significant step towards more inclusive dining experiences at the event.
The full impressive roster includes: Paradiso, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori, Soraya, Ilios, Barbossa, Craft by Side Hustle, LENTO, Ting Irie, Catch by St. Regis, Taparelle, Oak Room, The Director’s Club, Desert Lotus, and Pincode.
For the first time, exclusive Group Deals are available online only for a limited time on standard tickets for four people, making it the perfect excuse to plan a foodie outing with friends or family.
The available ticket options are: Standard admission for Dh 80 (with children under 12 entering free); the Taster Package for Dh 185, which includes entry, 2 food vouchers, and 2 drink vouchers; and the VIP Package for Dh 350, which grants access to the VIP Lounge, fast-track entry, 3 food vouchers, 4 drink vouchers, and exclusive perks. Additionally, special Friday Team Packages are available starting from Dh 130 per person for groups of 8 or more, including food vouchers, optional drinks, and VIP access (valid before 3 pm on Friday). A new! Group deal for four offers a special bundle rate available exclusively online, ideal for families or friends who feast together.
Tickets for Taste of Abu Dhabi are available for purchase now at https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/tasteofabudhabi.
