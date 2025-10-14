Countdown begins: Taste of Abu Dhabi returns with star chefs, top restaurants and live entertainment

The available ticket options are: Standard admission for Dh 80 (with children under 12 entering free); the Taster Package for Dh 185, which includes entry, 2 food vouchers, and 2 drink vouchers; and the VIP Package for Dh 350, which grants access to the VIP Lounge, fast-track entry, 3 food vouchers, 4 drink vouchers, and exclusive perks. Additionally, special Friday Team Packages are available starting from Dh 130 per person for groups of 8 or more, including food vouchers, optional drinks, and VIP access (valid before 3 pm on Friday). A new! Group deal for four offers a special bundle rate available exclusively online, ideal for families or friends who feast together.