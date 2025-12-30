GOLD/FOREX
FAB, Pay10 go live with UAE Open Finance initiative

The launch marks a key milestone under Al Tareq, enabling secure payments

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
FAB is among the first banks in the UAE to launch Open Banking services, allowing selected retail current and savings accounts to connect through Open Finance

Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Pay10 have officially gone live on Open Finance for retail customers, marking a significant step in the UAE’s Open Finance journey under the Central Bank’s Al Tareq initiative.

FAB is among the first banks in the UAE to launch Open Banking services, allowing selected retail current and savings accounts to connect through Open Finance. This enables secure Pay by Bank payment initiation and other related services. The live phase has successfully processed real transactions, confirming end-to-end connectivity, data flows, and operational readiness.

Live usage

This transition from testing to controlled live usage allows both institutions to validate real customer journeys, transactions, and operational processes ahead of a wider roll-out. Nebras, operating under the Central Bank of the UAE, has ensured that all connectivity, governance, and control standards are met.

With this activation, Pay10 can now support Open Finance use cases in a live production environment while adhering to regulatory and operational standards. FAB continues to advance Open Finance adoption in the UAE, supporting the Central Bank’s vision for secure, data-driven financial services and helping establish the foundation for the country’s Open Finance ecosystem.

Meaningful step

Commenting on the milestone, Harry Gill, Founder and Chairman of Pay10, said: “This 'go live' with First Abu Dhabi Bank represents a meaningful step in enabling secure data access, interoperable payments, and scalable alternative payment innovation. It reflects a market that values execution, trust, and collaboration — principles aligned with the UAE’s vision for a resilient digital financial ecosystem.”

Moving forward, Pay10 and FAB will expand use cases, validate performance at scale, and prepare for wider customer access in line with the UAE’s Open Finance objectives under Al Tareq.

