UAE internet speed gets faster: e& hits new milestone with 5.5G rollout

The feature is already live in select areas of the UAE with more to come in 2026
Dubai: e& UAE has rolled out a major upgrade to its live 5.5G mobile network by deploying four-carrier aggregation on commercially available smartphones.
What is four-carrier aggregation? It is a mobile network technology that enables your smartphone to use four separate network channels simultaneously, rather than just one.
Think of it like merging four parallel internet lanes into one wide, fast lane for your phone, so downloads and streams move much faster. This type of connectivity would be especially useful in crowded spaces such as malls and stadiums.
On supported devices, peak download speeds can exceed 4 gigabits per second, according to the company.
The upgrade combines two spectrum types —FDD, which provides wider and more reliable coverage, and TDD, which delivers higher data capacity. Together, they are designed to improve real-world mobile performance rather than just headline speeds.
e& said the technology boosts network capacity and efficiency and supports high-bandwidth uses such as 8K video streaming, cloud gaming and advanced enterprise applications. The deployment also signals growing readiness across smartphones and network equipment for 5.5G-Advanced services.
The telecom operator said the feature is already live in select areas of the UAE, with wider rollout planned from 2026 onwards.
Abdulrahman Al Humaidan, senior vice president for access network development at e& UAE, said the move strengthens the operator’s 5.5G network by delivering sustained multi-gigabit speeds and increased capacity nationwide.
The company said the upgrade will also support Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services and help refarm existing 4G spectrum for 5G use, improving long-term network efficiency.
The announcement follows other recent network milestones by e&, including achieving uplink speeds of up to 600 Mbps on its live 5G network. e& added that it is working with global technology partners and smartphone makers to expand support for 5.5G-Advanced features across more devices in the coming years.
