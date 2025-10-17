Sharjah Airport becomes first UAE airport with 5G+

Advanced 5G+ system to boost passenger experience and support smart airport services
Dubai: Sharjah International Airport and du have teamed up to roll out an advanced 5G+ indoor network, making the airport the first in the UAE to be equipped with next-generation 5G+ technology. The announcement came at GIitex Global 2025, with senior officials from Sharjah Airport Authority and du in attendance.
This will dramatically upgrade connectivity across terminals, enabling ultra-fast uploads, seamless streaming, and real-time cloud access for both passengers and airport personnel.
The move supports broader ambitions to turn Sharjah Airport into a smart hub. The du–Sharjah Airport collaboration is designed to strengthen the emirate’s infrastructure and improve service efficiency.
du’s new 5G+ network builds on 5G-Advanced technology and is said to deliver up to twice the speeds of current 5G, with significantly lower latency.
In an airport environment, that means better support for bandwidth-intensive services, more reliable connectivity in crowded areas, and the capacity to handle next-gen applications like AR/VR wayfinding or digital check-ins.
In addition, du’s 5G+ is designed to run independently of LTE infrastructure, which improves network resilience in high-demand areas.
Beyond faster downloads, the new 5G+ system is expected to support a series of smart airport applications such as:
Real-time flight information systems
Automated check-in and baggage tracking
Indoor navigation/wayfinding via AR
IoT-based operational support (e.g. sensors, predictive maintenance)
Because the deployment is indoors across all terminals, coverage gaps typically found in underground or enclosed sections should be largely eliminated, ensuring consistent connectivity for passengers and staff alike.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox