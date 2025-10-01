Filipino singer-songwriter TJ Monterde to perform in Abu Dhabi for Eid Al Etihad

The gig, part of the Sarili Nating Mundo world tour, will begin at 8pm
Abu Dhabi is getting a capital treat this year. P-pop star TJ Monterde has confirmed a show on December 2 as part of the emirate’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
The gig, part of the Sarili Nating Mundo world tour, will begin at 8pm at 321 Sports Arena, Hudayriyat Island.
Tickets start at Dh299.
The Filipino star began to discover his audience during the Covid era, when he would share original content over YouTube. What set his romantic ballads apart was not just lyrics but also the language; he uses both Tagalog and Cebuano to express himself.
Besides winning awards, he has settled into stardom by becoming one of the top makers of original Filipino music on Spotify. Currently, his YouTube channel, @tjmusicmonterde, has 898,000 subscribers. His hits include Palagi and Ikaw At Ako.
Since the event in December is part of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, stick around after the act – there will be fireworks, at 10.30pm to be exact. Make it a day trip by exploring the bazaar on site from 2pm onwards.
Dh299 (general admission); Dh349 (standard); Dh599 (premium); Dh799 (golden circle, which includes a meet and greet). 321 Sports Arena, Hudayriyat Island. Abu Dhabi. Get your tickets at sarilinatingmundoauh.ae.
