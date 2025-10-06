GOLD/FOREX
Why did Huda Kattan make a Sudanese-American influencer cry?

Nya Dollie shared a tearful anecdote about her brush with the UAE-based beauty mogul

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Nya Dollie and Huda Kattan attend the Huda Beauty Influencer meet-up hosted by brand founder Huda Kattan for the launch of Easy Bake Duo on September 29, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for Huda Beauty

Dubai: It started like any other influencer moment — ring light on, lashes curled, camera rolling. But what unfolded next wasn’t your average “get ready with me.” It was a full-blown, mascara-smudging meltdown of gratitude.

The star of the moment? A small-town girl from Iowa, a Sudanese immigrant raised by a single mom who had never even been to the UAE — until Huda Kattan herself stepped in.

Yes, that Huda Kattan — beauty billionaire, social media mogul, and the woman who built an empire out of hustle, heart, and highlighter.

When the creator got that life-changing DM from Team Huda inviting her to Dubai, she thought it was a joke. But 17 hours and one tear-soaked flight later, she found herself in front of the woman she’d watched on YouTube for years — not as a fan, but as a guest.

And that’s when it happened.

On camera, the influencer’s voice cracked. Her eyes welled up. “I’m a small-town girl,” she said between tears. “We could never afford to travel. My mom worked so hard. And Huda… she actually saw me. She listened. She cared.”

And here’s the thing — in a world where authenticity is often staged, this short video was raw, unscripted, and painfully beautiful. Huda didn’t just fly her out — she lifted her up. She gave that small-town Sudanese-American dreamer a seat at the beauty world’s glitziest table — and then handed her the mic.

The comments section exploded with love. “This is what real influence looks like,” one follower wrote. Another declared, “Huda’s brand isn’t just makeup — it’s humanity with a side of contour.”

And honestly? They’re right.

This wasn’t a PR stunt alone. This was a power move wrapped in compassion, a masterclass in how kindness can go viral.

Because while most influencers chase clout, Huda Kattan just reminded everyone that empathy still sells — and it looks good under good lighting.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
